LA theaters are looking to slowly reopen, but legislative challenges remain

After 16 months of isolation, Angelenos are beginning to seek in-person arts and cultural events, but LA theaters continue to face big challenges as they try to keep the lights on. Are enough people ready to sit inside a theater again, masked or not? Will AB5, known as the “gig worker bill,” drive labor costs too high?

“AB 5 is definitely an existential threat for the rest of the community. Where we kind of landed actually is this proposed legislation which will create an equitable payroll fund,” says Tiffany Moon, production director of Greenway Court Theatre.

Moon and theater critic Anthony Byrnes tell KCRW how small theaters are confronting challenges around reopening.