April 20 is the international day to celebrate marijuana.

Today is April 20, the internationally agreed-upon weed holiday. Traditionally, cannabis lovers gather to take bong hits, munch on edibles, and smoke joints of all sizes. Now the novel coronavirus has forced the cannabis community to adjust to the socially-distant new normal. There are now digital options for homebound celebrators. With it being April of 2020,  festivities are lasting all month. 

