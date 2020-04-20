California’s stay-at-home orders have been in place for a month. While they have helped flatten the curve, they’ve also caused tax revenues in LA to take a nosedive. Nonessential businesses will continue to be closed for a while, and some won’t survive.



LA Mayor Eric Garcetti gave his annual State of the City address on Sunday evening. He said his administration is faced with a crippling outlook in the coming months and fiscal year.



Today, the mayor proposed a $10.6 billion city budget, which includes a month-long furlough and hiring freeze. The budget still needs approval from the LA City Council.