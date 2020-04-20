In OC, thousands of Disney workers lose salaries, hundreds of residents protest lockdowns

Disneyland has been shut down for a month now. When will workers finally be able to go back to work? We look at the economic pains at Disneyland Resort and elsewhere in Orange County.

Hundreds of Californians gathered over the weekend to protest stay-at-home orders. Demonstrators in Huntington Beach and San Clemente voiced their frustrations over state restrictions on business operations and gatherings. 

Disneyland Resort has been shut down indefinitely since March 16, and it is one of Orange County’s largest employers. The resort includes Disneyland, Disney’s California Adventure, and downtown Disney. The Walt Disney Corporation recently announced it will stop paying thousands of its workers.

There’s also some controversy brewing in Anaheim about money being given to a group that advertises Disneyland Resort. 

Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney