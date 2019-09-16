When the Spanish built Mission San Juan Capistrano in 1776, they booted the local native tribe from its village on a piece of land that is now called the Northwest Open Space. Now descendants of the tribe want the city of San Juan Capistrano to turn part of that land into a tribal park, focused around a simulated native American village. The city council has agreed, but keeps putting it off.
The push for a tribal park in San Juan Capistrano
