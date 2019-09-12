Tensions between China and the U.S. are rising, rife with trade wars and combative speeches. However, China and California are building deep and interdependent relationships, from film and TV to housing and development. Matt Sheehan writes about this in his new book, "The Transpacific Experiment: How China and California Collaborate and Compete for our Future."
The close ties between China and California
Credits
Guest:
Matt Sheehan - Author
Host:
Jarrett Hill
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes