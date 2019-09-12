The close ties between China and California

Shanghai Disneyland.

Shanghai Disneyland.

Tensions between China and the U.S. are rising, rife with trade wars and combative speeches. However, China and California are building deep and interdependent relationships, from film and TV to housing and development. Matt Sheehan writes about this in his new book, "The Transpacific Experiment: How China and California Collaborate and Compete for our Future."

The cover image of "The Transpacific Experiment." 

Author Matt Sheehan. Credit: Matjaz Tancic.
Matt Sheehan - Author

Jarrett Hill

Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes