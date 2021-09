BLVD MRKT is a new food hall on the corner of Whittier Boulevard and South 6th Street in Montebello. It’s made up of seven repurposed shipping containers, two indoor kitchens, and a beer garden.

Founder Barney Santos envisions the venue as an incubator for emerging Black and Brown restaurateurs. A couple of the food vendors are in the middle of Santos’ two-year program, which allows them to grow their businesses on-site with access to mentors, classes, and capital.

Restaurants at BLVD MRKT: