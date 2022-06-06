What could happen if Democrats take control of OC Board of Supervisors?

Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Orange make up the 68th State Assembly District, and four candidates (Mike Tardif, Avelino Valencia, Bulmaro “Boomer” Vicente, and James Wallace) are in that race during California’s primary election. Meanwhile on the Orange County Board of Supervisors, three seats are up for grabs.

For OC Supervisor District 2, which includes Costa Mesa and Cypress, five candidates are running for a seat that Supervisor Katrina Foley is vacating. She’s seeking election in District 5, which includes Aliso Viejo and Dana Point, due to redistricting. The candidates are Jon Dumitru, Cecilia “Ceci” Iglesias, Kim Bernice Nguyen, Vicente Sarmiento, and Juan Villegas.

For OC Supervisor District 4, which covers Buena Park, Brea, and Fullerton, Supervisor Doug Chaffee is looking to serve a second term, and he’s facing Sunny Park and Steven Vargas as challengers.

And in District 5, all four candidates are past or present elected officials, including Patricia Bates, Diane Harkey, and Kevin Muldoon.