As wildfires burn up and down California, residents are experiencing smoke days more often

This year is on track to be California’s worst wildfire season. With more wildfires comes more smoke and more health problems. That’s why NPR’s California Newsroom partnered with Stanford University’s Environmental Change and Human Outcomes Lab. The collaboration examines more than 10 years of federal satellite images of the earth, and counts the number of days with smoky air in every zip code in America. The investigation is called “Dangerous Air.” KQED’s Farida Jhabvala Romero worked with KCRW’s Caleigh Wells to understand what’s happening.