The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments today in a class action lawsuit that three Muslim men from Orange County filed against the FBI. The plaintiffs argue that the FBI spied on them and hundreds of others — due to their faith — after 9/11. They’re alleging religious discrimination and violations of other rights. Did the government agency act illegally when trying to stop further terrorist attacks?
Did FBI step over the line with surveillance? OC Muslim men bring forth class action lawsuit
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - LA Times columnist and contributor to Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano