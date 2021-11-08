Did FBI step over the line with surveillance? OC Muslim men bring forth class action lawsuit

Hosted by
Three Muslim men from Orange County are alleging that the FBI spied on them and hundreds of others after 9/11.

Three Muslim men from Orange County are alleging that the FBI spied on them and hundreds of others after 9/11. Photo by Shutterstock.

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments today in a class action lawsuit that three Muslim men from Orange County filed against the FBI. The plaintiffs argue that the FBI spied on them and hundreds of others — due to their faith — after 9/11. They’re alleging religious discrimination and violations of other rights. Did the government agency act illegally when trying to stop further terrorist attacks?

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producers:

Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes