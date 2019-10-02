What ‘Always Running’ theater show means to Latinx Angelenos

Rufino Romero (Luis J. Rodriguez -- Chin) and Haylee Sanchez (Camila) with baby Ramiro Rodriguez in the world premiere production of “Always Running,” based on the memoir by Luis J. Rodriguez.
The CASA 0101 Theater in Boyle Heights has a hit play on its hands. “Always Running” was originally scheduled to close in a couple of weeks. But the theater has extended the play through November 24.
It’s an adaptation of Luis Rodriguez’ famous 1993 memoir, “Always Running: La Vida Loca: Gang Days in LA.” The book connected powerfully with Latinx residents in East LA. Now the adapted play is doing the same.
