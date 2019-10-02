What ‘Always Running’ theater show means to Latinx Angelenos

The CASA 0101 Theater in Boyle Heights has a hit play on its hands. “Always Running” was originally scheduled to close in a couple of weeks. But the theater has extended the play through November 24.

It’s an adaptation of Luis Rodriguez’ famous 1993 memoir, “Always Running: La Vida Loca: Gang Days in LA.” The book connected powerfully with Latinx residents in East LA. Now the adapted play is doing the same.



A scene in the world premiere production of "Always Running," based on the memoir by Luis J. Rodriguez. Photo credit: Ed Krieger.