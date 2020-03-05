For 50 years, Venice Family Clinic serves Angelenos who can’t afford basic healthcare

A Venice Family Clinic doctor with a patient. Photo credit: Venice Family Clinic.

Fifty years ago, LA doctors Philip Rossman and Mayer Davidson realized that some people in their community couldn’t afford basic healthcare. So they borrowed a local dentist’s office in Venice and started treating patients there for free (after hours). 


On its 50th anniversary, the Venice Family Clinic has grown to operate in 12 westside locations that serve nearly 28,000 patients a year.

We hear from CEO Elizabeth Forer, plus Dr. Michael Wilkes, who’s been volunteering there for many years and co-founded its teen clinic in 1998.

