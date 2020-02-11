Mayor Garcetti’s climate change plan focuses on transit

California clean air vehicle sticker in downtown LA.

This week, Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled his latest effort to fight climate change. The plan doubles down on LA’s Green New Deal, which he launched in 2019. It expands public transit, and includes a zero-emission fleet and divestment from fossil fuel companies. It also makes other big promises within the next 10 years.

Alissa Walker - urbanism editor, Curbed LA - @awalkerinLA

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Danielle Chiriguayo