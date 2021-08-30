Use-of-force policies and trainings are unclear and dangerous at OC Sheriff’s Department, report finds

At the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, use-of-force policies are unclear, training courses reinforce harmful biases, and force reports are filed late and without enough detail for supervisors to adequately review the case, leading to little to no disciplinary action. That’s all according to a report by the county’s Office of Independent Review.

The report is causing a stir among county supervisors, who oversee payouts over sheriff lawsuits. Excessive force claims have cost Orange County taxpayers over $13 million in payouts over the last decade, according to the Voice of OC.