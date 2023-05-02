Fentanyl causes ‘a lot of carnage’ in OC. Lawmakers want to fix it

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s used as a pain reliever and anesthetic. But it’s also become a popular and cheap street drug — with devastating consequences. In 2021, some 71,000 people died from fentanyl overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers have only gotten worse. Orange County has seen its fair share, and civic leaders there are looking for ways to do something about it.

“In the past 15 years, especially in the wealthier cities like on the coasts or South OC, you've had a huge issue with opioids, and fentanyl of course being the most potent generation of that. It's really causing a lot of carnage, there's no better word to use,” says Gustavo Arellano, columnist for the LA Times.