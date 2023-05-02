As more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America hit the picket lines to demand higher pay, protections from new technology, and better working conditions, “below the line” workers are also bracing for a Hollywood intermission. Some are already feeling the sting. KCRW hears from a set dresser, plus a stunt driver and actor about how the writers’ strike affects them.
‘Below-the-line’ worker needs ‘proper deals’ with Hollywood studios
Credits
Guests:
- Melissa Wahe - stunt driver and actor
- Matt Atzenhoffer - set dresser