‘Below-the-line’ worker needs ‘proper deals’ with Hollywood studios

Hollywood writers carry signs during a strike. “Don’t act like a corporate villain written by James Cameron. Not a good look,” says one sign. May 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. Photo by Adam Stein.

As more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America hit the picket lines to demand higher pay, protections from new technology, and better working conditions, “below the line” workers are also bracing for a Hollywood intermission. Some are already feeling the sting. KCRW hears from a set dresser, plus a stunt driver and actor about how the writers’ strike affects them.

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producers:

Christian Bordal, Zoie Matthew, Giuliana Mayo