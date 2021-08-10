Amid jeers and recall threats, newest member of Huntington Beach City Council takes high ground

The Huntington Beach City Council has appointed Rhonda Bolton, out of more than 100 candidates, to take the seat left vacant by mixed martial artist Tito Ortiz, who lasted less than a year in office. Bolton is believed to be the first Black member of the City Council.



“She has her own private consulting firm for diversity matters, so her job is literally to get people who do not like each other at the table to start talking,” says LA Times columnist Gustavo Arellano, who recently sat down with Bolton for his column.