California officials are releasing some inmates in an attempt to reduce COVID-19 contagion behind bars. These former inmates are finding the outside world to be a strange new place. Some of them don’t know if they’re infected with coronavirus. They’re also reentering the world when jobs are scarce, assistance programs are burdened, and anxiety is high.
Newly released inmates face challenges around housing, support, employment
