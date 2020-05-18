Newly released inmates face challenges around housing, support, employment

Inmates being released amid the coronavirus pandemic are facing big uncertainties regarding support services and employment.

Photo credit: Pixabay.

California officials are releasing some inmates in an attempt to reduce COVID-19 contagion behind bars. These former inmates are finding the outside world to be a strange new place. Some of them don’t know if they’re infected with coronavirus. They’re also reentering the world when jobs are scarce, assistance programs are burdened, and anxiety is high.

James Queally - LA Times - @JamesQueallyLAT

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney