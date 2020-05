Orange County had 229 confirmed COVID-19 cases on May 14 — its biggest daily jump so far.

“Four of the top six days for coronavirus cases in Orange County have happened in the past five days,” says Gustavo Arellano, features writer for the LA Times Metro desk.

Businesses are having a tough time meeting Governor Gavin Newsom’s benchmarks for reopening and bringing in more revenue. As a result, OC officials are pushing Congress for more aid to local governments in the next stimulus bill.