The clock is ticking for LA’s 2028 Summer Olympic Games. But as the city faces mounting financial hurdles and conflicts with the Trump administration, should LA drop out as host?
Should LA not host the 2028 Summer Olympics?
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano