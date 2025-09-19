The longest light rail line in the world can be found in Southern California. It snakes up from the South Bay, climbing through South LA, into Downtown LA, and crosses into the foothills of the San Gabriel Valley (SGV). Today, we know the route as the A Line — although some may remember it as either the Blue Line or the Gold Line prior to 2021.

Now, the A Line has expanded farther into the SGV, with four new stations opening for service, connecting the route to farther east communities such as Glendora and Pomona.

That route is made possible, in part, due to Southern California’s rich public transportation history and existing rights of way. More than a century ago, the region was home to a network of streetcars, operated by multiple companies. That includes Pacific Electric, which covered some 1,100 miles in LA, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino County, according to Michael Patris, the head of the Pacific Electric Railway Historical Society. And he says this is the first time the area’s seen rail service since the 1950s.

“At the height of it, Henry Huntington was invited to build virtually anywhere where there was land,” Patris says. “You have to realize that there was a lot of farmland in Southern California, so when places wanted to develop like Lawndale and Hawthorne and Bellflower … they were invited to bring their rails there. It increased passenger service.”

Over time, however, it became more expensive to operate the system, Patris says. That’s due in part to the growth of Southern California’s cities.

“The cities that they built into said, ‘Well, you know what? We really don't want dirt roads and railroad tracks riding down the middle. We want you to pave our streets.’ Henry Huntington said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait a minute. Let's pump the brakes here. We're only making a couple of cents a fare.’”

Patris continues, “The infrastructure was getting more and more expensive to operate. They had to upgrade the infrastructure, which means relaying, straightening, standardizing the rail. There just wasn't enough money there.”

While the A Line extension restores some public transit history, Patris points out that it also expands upon what once was.

“Glendora never connected to Pomona. Back in the old days, Glendora was the terminus of the Monrovia-Glendora line,” he says. “So what we will be doing now with this extension that's opening is being able to travel where we never did before.”