A Long Beach mother shares how her unhoused son struggled to find help while battling mental illness and addiction. Amid a deepening mental health crisis across the country, Shannon Jones grapples with what, if anything, could have prevented Andre’s untimely death.

Jones wrote about her and her son’s experiences in the Washington Post.

Her story comes as Californians will vote on Proposition 1 in March, which would use $6.4 billion to revamp the mental health system if approved.