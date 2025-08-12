Climate change could force A/C in every SoCal apartment

The nonprofit Strategic Actions For A Just Economy found that climate change would affect vulnerable communities in Southern California. And so, they’re pushing for cooling rights.

  • Chelsea Kirk - Director of policy and advocacy, Strategic Actions for A Just Economy

Steve Chiotakis

Shaquille Woods