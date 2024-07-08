Will Alec Baldwin’s celeb status be a ‘wildcard’ in ‘Rust’ trial?

Hosted by
Actor Alec Baldwin will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter over a fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust” after months of complicated delays.

Actor Alec Baldwin will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter over a fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust” after months of complicated delays.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Chery Glaser

Producer:

Alexandra Applegate