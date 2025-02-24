Alex Ballantyne, the subject of the LA documentary “Possible Selves,” compares losing his home in the fires to his feelings while in foster care.
Student in foster care documentary loses home in Eaton Fire
Credits
Guest:
- Alex Ballantyne - Possible Selves documentary