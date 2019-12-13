An evening with Felicia D. Henderson

After beginning her writing career in sitcoms like "Family Matters," "Sister Sister," "Moesha" and "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air," Felicia Henderson turned her attention to television drama writing and received three NAACP Best Drama Awards for "Soul Food," television’s first long-running multi-season drama featuring African Americans.

She is also the Co-Creator and Executive Producer of "The Quad," a one-hour drama for BET Networks which starred Tony Award-winners Anika Noni Rose and Ruben Santiago-Hudson and was named one of the “Top 15 Shows to Watch” by The New York Times in 2017.

KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian sat down with Henderson in front of a live audience of MFA faculty and students at Antioch University Santa Barbara.