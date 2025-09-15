Anaheim considers taxing tickets and parking at Disneyland

Hosted by
As Anaheim faces a $60 million budget deficit, officials are proposing a new tax on tickets and parking at local entertainment venues.

As Anaheim faces a $60 million budget deficit, officials are proposing a new tax on tickets and parking at local entertainment venues.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods