Anaheim School Board ousts member serving 2 public seats

Hosted by
The Anaheim Elementary School board voted out Mark Lopez for being on two elected seats in Orange County. California Attorney Rob Bonta is investigating.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods