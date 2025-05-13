Anaheim destroys historic German heritage sign amid renovations

Anaheim officials tore down and replaced its “Willkommen” signs that paid homage to the city’s German immigrant founders. Longtime residents say the wooden planks were a piece of important history.

Anaheim officials tore down and replaced its “Willkommen” signs that paid homage to the city’s German immigrant founders. Longtime residents say the wooden planks were a piece of important history. 