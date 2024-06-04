Anaheim to decide Rubalcava’s fate in recall election

Hosted by
Councilwoman Natalie Rubalcava faces a recall just a year into her term over accusations of corruption in Anaheim.

Councilwoman Natalie Rubalcava faces a recall just a year into her term over accusations of corruption in Anaheim.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Joceyln Rohrback

Producer:

Shaquille Woods