California prosecutors recently investigated the tourism bureau, Visit Anaheim, for misusing COVID pandemic funds. Despite the state audit, Anaheim officials are still working with the organization.
Anaheim renews contract with tourism bureau despite COVID scandal
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano