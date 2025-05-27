Anaheim renews contract with tourism bureau despite COVID scandal

Hosted by
California prosecutors recently investigated the tourism bureau, Visit Anaheim, for misusing COVID pandemic funds. Despite the state audit, Anaheim officials are still working with the organization.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods