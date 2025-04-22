OC leaders want former supervisor to serve longer prison sentence

Hosted by
Former OC Supervisor Andrew Do pleaded guilty last year to bribery. Some supervisors say his plea deal with the federal government is too lenient.

Former OC Supervisor Andrew Do pleaded guilty last year to bribery. Some supervisors say his plea deal with the federal government is too lenient.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods