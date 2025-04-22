Former OC Supervisor Andrew Do pleaded guilty last year to bribery. Some supervisors say his plea deal with the federal government is too lenient.
OC leaders want former supervisor to serve longer prison sentence
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano