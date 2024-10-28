Former OC Supervisor Andrew Do resigns, admits to taking bribes

Former Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do has agreed to plead guilty to federal corruption charges after prosecutors say he accepted more than half a million dollars in bribes.

Steve Chiotakis

Shaquille Woods