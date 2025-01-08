Large animals find shelter from wildfires at Pierce College

By
Ranchers in Malibu evacuated dozens of horses to Pierce College. Photo by Robin Estrin.

Residents fleeing the Palisades Fire evacuated horses, dogs, rabbits, and chickens to an emergency shelter at Pierce College on Tuesday.

Credits

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Reporter:

Robin Estrin