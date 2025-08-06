By land, sea, and air, exotic animals are trafficked into Los Angeles every day: lizards packed in suitcases, birds stuffed in toilet paper tubes, turtles strapped to ankles, fish and snakes and primates. Most of them disappear into a black market and end up in backyards, aquariums and social media feeds, but some — a very few — are seized by state or federal officials, someone like Trevor Pell.

“It's five o'clock on a Friday, and I've got a box with a spider monkey in it, right?” says Pell, an officer for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “And the question is: What do I do, and who do I call and where do I go?”

Animal trafficking is a global problem and LA is an epicenter, where exotic species are smuggled in through the ports, the airports, and across the Mexican border. Only about 10% are actually seized, but when there’s a monkey in a box — well, says Pell, the monkey can’t just stay in a box.

So he takes the monkey to the zoo, of course.

“Our team is constantly going down to LAX or the port,” says Jake Owens, the director of conservation at the LA Zoo. “We might have reptile keepers or mammal keepers going down there to assess what animals are coming in, identify the species, take them back to the zoo, put them in quarantine, care for them for months in quarantine before they can go wherever their long-term home is going to be.”

Animal trafficking is huge. In 2022 alone, U.S. Fish and Wildlife investigated 10,000 trafficking cases and collected $11 million in criminal penalties. It’s up there with drugs, guns, and human smuggling. “They're also really interconnected. … They all fund each other,” Owens says.

To combat the illegal wildlife trade, law enforcement and zoos also had to get interconnected: In 2023, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums created a pilot program called the Wildlife Confiscations Network to connect wildlife agents in southern California with accredited zoos, aquariums, and other institutions.

Over the last two years, the Wildlife Confiscations Network has handled 135 wildlife trafficking cases and placed 4,600 animals into zoos. This year, based on the success of the Southern California program, Congress is considering a bipartisan bill to expand this network.

The trade is driven by collectors who want rare animals, but increasingly, by social media. Clips on Instagram or TikTok drive demand.





“It’s very cyclical, and it follows trends,” says Sara Walker, a senior advisor on wildlife trafficking for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “Right now, some of the trends we are seeing are infant primates being trafficked, particularly spider monkeys coming over the border. We see a lot of turtles destined for the pet trade, and also young birds, primarily Amazonian parrots, things like that, but the list goes on. Corals and clams for the hobby aquarium trade, spiders, snakes, lizards, you name it.”

(That’s in addition to the robust black market for animal products like ivory and rhino horn.)

Of all the creatures in the LA Zoo’s possession, 113 of them were trafficked — including a giant Indian gharial that was seized as a hatchling and has grown to well over 10 feet long. It’s remarkable that yes, people really do want dinosaurs for pets.

“He's a behemoth,” says Owens. “He looks like a Kaiju. He's a huge, huge animal with big, gnarly teeth.”

Animals like the gharial are on public display. But other animals are hidden from the public because they’re part of active criminal investigations. It’s like a zoological witness-protection program.

“These live animals are not just alive and need to get taken care of, but they're also evidence,” says CDFW’s Pell, “because my evidence for the crime of possessing an illegal animal is the animal. And that can be a very challenging situation to work from. You can't just throw it in an evidence locker, lock it up, and we'll see you in five years for trial, right?”







The stakes of all this become clear when Owens shows me some songbirds called Bali mynas — one of which was brought into LAX stuffed into a sock. That’s bad enough, but it’s even more troubling when you find out there are only 50 or so left in the wild.

“Sometimes that one that comes in from a confiscation could be the lifeblood for the zoo population, to make sure that we still have them here 50 years from now, when there are none in the wild,” says Owens.