Tell KCRW: What conversations are you having about anti-Asian violence and discrimination?

Rates of anti-Asian violence and discrimination have risen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some Southern California parents are opting to continue remote learning to shield their children from possible anti-Asian harassment in schools and on the way to school. Thousands of people of Asian descent nationwide have reported verbal, physical, and workplace hate incidents since March 2020.

