A Hollywood event venue pulsates with music. A crowd of mostly LGBTQ people of color — dressed according to the night’s pink theme — bring electricity into the space. A commentator and DJ keep up the energy.

The space is intimate. A pair of people compete at a time, sashaying down an aisle, zig-zagging through a crowd, and locking eyes with ballroom judges. You need this type of confidence to win one of many ballroom categories, such as “virgin runway” or “realness with a twist.”

This is what the queer community in LA means when they say “ballroom.” If you saw the 1990 documentary Paris is Burning – or know Madonna’s appropriation of the scene for her song “Vogue” the same year – ballroom is alive and well, if no longer exactly underground.

In fact, the longevity and popularity of ballroom – plus its reach through social media – has helped the not-so-sub-culture seep into the mainstream more than you may realize.

At the recent ball in Hollywood, DJ Sidney Perry matches his beats to the dancer.

“When they’re voguing, I pay attention to their movements, then I do the crash,” he says.

He plays a beat-stuttering crash sound on the four count, signaling a voguer can “dip.” That means artistically dropping your body to the ground on beat, like doing the limbo under a really low bar.

Twenty years after Paris Is Burning, a documentary about the New York City ballroom scene, you can find this type of dancing on TV shows like Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Pose, and Legendary.

But over time, the scene has evolved.

Jamari Amour Balmain, winner of the first season of Legendary, sees the changes. He teaches voguing at Reach LA in Downtown LA.

“When I was voguing, it was about trophies and bragging rights,” he tells KCRW. “We were traveling all over the damn globe just for people to know our names. Now people can get on Instagram and TikTok and do vogue. And now everybody knows it all over the world.”

Ballroom commentator Torie Amour Balmain comes from the same era.

He says trendy lingo such as “clock that tea,” “yas," “shade,” and “coin” are all ballroom words, and that his straight friends use this language without knowing where it came from.

He recalls telling a straight friend, “‘Y’all using more of my lingo than I use my lingo. That's crazy. … Y'all know y'all saying nothing but gay lingo, right?’ And they looked at me. They was like, ‘Bro, it's not gay.’ I said, ‘Bro. I'm in the culture. I know where it came from.’”

For the queer community, ballroom means more than just strutting your stuff down the runway. Many LGBTQ people have been kicked out of their homes or isolated from their families, and the culture provides a chosen family and community.

And ballroom walkers say the scene allows them to express themselves creatively. They find a community with like-minded people.

Isla Cheadle, who is straight, created the Banjee Ball, now a nonprofit, in 2013. She wants to maintain the ballroom scene on the West Coast, similarly to how it's done in New York.

“One of the projects I'm going to be working on is working to preserve ballroom history in LA. There's a lot of preservation happening with New York ballroom history, but ballroom has been around since the early 90s in Los Angeles, and no one is properly archiving it,” says Cheadle.

Cheadle will host a Pride Month AfterMath ball at Club Lagos July 10 in Downtown LA.



