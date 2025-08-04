Federal budget cuts rolled out by the Trump administration have the potential to cause devastating impacts on public health in California. And in Southern California, local health agencies are facing hundreds of millions of dollars of cuts. KCRW talks to LA County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer about the agency’s future.

Ferrer points to three major threats to LADPH’s funding — loss of Medicaid dollars, new restrictions on who is able to get insurance through the health care marketplace, and cuts to money it receives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Medicaid cuts, part of the budget bill passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last month, will likely pull some $200 million from LADPH. As a result, Ferrer says county-run hospitals would lose money, and in October, the county’s $14 million SNAP-ed program would be eliminated. She says the bill also includes new rules that eliminate subsidies for private insurers and would increase the cost of private health insurance.

Ferrer adds that LADPH is in line to lose dollars from its primary funder: the CDC.

“Fifty percent of our budget comes from the federal government and it comes to help us do core essential public health functions like track communicable diseases. [It] helps pay for the public health lab so we can understand what infectious diseases are circulating.”

She continues, “That will erode our infectious disease control program. That means that we're not going to be able to track and trace the 60 reportable diseases that we currently are paying attention to.”

Ferrer says federal funding cuts will also make a sweeping impact on not only low-income and immigrant communities in LA, but all Angelenos. She points to an executive order signed by President Trump on February 19, which prohibits the undocumented immigrants from using taxpayer-funded benefits.

“That's untenable. First of all, we don't ask immigration status. Second of all, public health means that you're paying attention to the entire population by serving them so that you can protect the entire population. Infectious diseases don't really care whether you're here with all your documentation or you're not,” Ferrer says.

She adds, “It's going to be almost impossible, not just to deal with the cuts to what are — I'm going to say it honestly — public safety services that we're providing, but also the fact that we're going to get restricted and who we're allowed to serve.”

Ferrer notes that if a portion of the county’s population can no longer access certain health services, they’re more likely to end up in the emergency room.

“That doesn't just mean that people are delaying care until they're pretty sick and they could have much worse outcomes,” she says. “It also means for everybody else that our emergency rooms are going to get jammed.”

Now, Ferrer says by losing what could be half of the department’s funding, the agency will be less capable of providing its core public services. In practice, that could include restricting how often it tests beach waters and shutting down public health clinics.

“For example, we test the beach waters all up and down the coast every single day, year-round. We will not be able to do that anymore. We will probably only be able to do that for half the year. We have 15 public health clinics that are open. We will be cutting those probably by a third just to be able to weather the huge financial cuts that we're looking at.”

Ferrer says layoffs within the department are also on the table.

“We can’t make up a $200 million cut in our budget. There’s no plugging those holes,” she says. “There is a very different health department that will operate, much less capable to do both our public safety work and our more core public health functions.”

She continues, “These kinds of reductions mean that you cannot just continue doing what you're doing. Public health is different, and it really relies on our ability to treat everyone for the good of everyone. That is the only way for us to secure health and safety for the entire community.”