A historian takes readers on a visual tour of buildings torn down from the 19th and 20th centuries in “Los Angeles Before The Freeways: Images of an Era 1850-1950.”
Tour architectural ruins of old LA: New photo book
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Nathan Marsak - historian and author