Spanish songs flooded Billboad charts in 2023. Thank Gen Z, TikTok

Hosted by
Last year, many Spanish songs made the Billboard Hot 100 and Top 10 charts. Reasons: Gen Z’s inclusive listening habits, social media, meteoric rise of Regional Mexican music.

Credits

Guest:

  • Loren Medina - Adjunct instructor, USC Thornton Music Industry program

Host:

Janaya Williams

Producer:

Janaya Williams