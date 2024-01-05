Last year, many Spanish songs made the Billboard Hot 100 and Top 10 charts. Reasons: Gen Z’s inclusive listening habits, social media, meteoric rise of Regional Mexican music.
Spanish songs flooded Billboad charts in 2023. Thank Gen Z, TikTok
Credits
Guest:
- Loren Medina - Adjunct instructor, USC Thornton Music Industry program