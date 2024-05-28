Community catalogs wildlife to change borderland reputation

Volunteers spent days cataloging the wildlife around the U.S. southern border during the annual Border BioBlitz to establish the region as a biodiversity hotspot.

Chery Glaser

Alexandra Applegate