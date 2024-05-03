CA’s ties to Israel complicates student demand to divest

Hosted by
Silicon Valley has ‘wide and deep’ ties to Israel tech, R&D

Many college students are calling for universities to divest from Israeli companies. But Silicon Valley’s “wide and deep” ties to Israel complicates that demand.

Credits

Guest:

  • Sean Randolph - Senior director, Bay Area Council Economic Institute

Host:

Chery Glaser

Producer:

Alexandra Applegate