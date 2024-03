With Congressman Adam Schiff or former baseball star Steve Garvey set to become California’s next U.S. senator, it will mark the first time the state doesn’t have a woman in that role in three decades.

Center for American Women in Politics Director Debbie Welsh analyzes how the change might influence the world’s perceptions of women in leadership positions. Also, does this affect women’s motivation to run for office? And how does each gender contribute differently to policy and representation?