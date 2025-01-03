Carnivorous mystery: Squirrels are eating rodents at CA park

Hosted by
Squirrels are omnivores, eating both meat and plants, but for the first time, they’ve been seen hunting and eating voles at Briones Regional Park.

Squirrels are omnivores, eating both meat and plants, but for the first time, they’ve been seen hunting and eating voles at Briones Regional Park.

Credits

Guest:

  • Sonja Wild - Researcher, University of California, Davis

Host:

Danielle Chiriguayo

Producer:

Shaquille Woods