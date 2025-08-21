CA Legislature votes in favor of redistricting plan

Hosted by
California lawmakers approved a redistricting plan that could slash five Republican-held House seats in response to maps being redrawn in Texas.

Credits

Guest:

  • Christian Grose - Professor of public policy, University of Southern California

Host:

Alex Cohen

Producer:

Shaquille Woods