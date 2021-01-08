Californians going to Biden’s inauguration in DC — KCRW wants to hear from you

By Kathryn Barnes
Work continues on the presidential inauguration stands on the west side of the United States Capitol, Jan. 8, 2021. A security fence was recently erected. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff following the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who died after Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol. Photo by Jack Gruber/USA TODAY NETWORK

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20 in Washington, D.C. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the west front of the United States Capitol, despite the pro-Trump mob that stormed the building on Wednesday, and will be followed by the Inaugural Address. President Trump does not plan to attend.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s audience will be “extremely limited,” according to the Biden team, which has urged Americans to avoid traveling to the nation's capital.

But many are still planning to attend, either to celebrate or protest. Are you one of them? We want to hear from you!