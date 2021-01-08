Californians going to Biden’s inauguration in DC — KCRW wants to hear from you

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20 in Washington, D.C. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the west front of the United States Capitol, despite the pro-Trump mob that stormed the building on Wednesday, and will be followed by the Inaugural Address. President Trump does not plan to attend.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s audience will be “extremely limited,” according to the Biden team, which has urged Americans to avoid traveling to the nation's capital.

