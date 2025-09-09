Only a few hundred petitions have been filed for California care courts, compared to the thousands the state initially projected. In response, Sen. Tom Umberg has introduced legislation to expand the number of applicants.
Are care courts working? CA’s mental health initiative lags behind
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Tom Umberg - California High Speed Rail Authority