Chinese students are left uncertain after Trump threatens visa revocations

About 10 years ago, Chuankai Cheng was finishing his undergraduate degree in China, thinking about where he wanted to further his education. His goal: Head across the world and continue his studies in America.

“It has actually been my long dream to come to the United States,” Cheng says.

He’s been studying in this country for a decade now. After getting a master’s degree at UC San Diego, he’s spent the last six years working towards a doctorate in marine and environmental biology at USC.

Cheng is one of nearly 277,000 Chinese nationals in America on a student visa, attending a college or university, according to the Institute of International Education. Many come here for a more well-rounded liberal arts education, or for the opportunity to do research.

“We have to learn to study really hard. We have to learn science really hard,” Cheng says. “And one day, we will have the opportunity to go to the United States and study about the best science in the world.”

Historically, the United States has been welcoming to foreign scholars. But in May, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the government would begin revoking visas from Chinese students “studying in critical fields or with connections to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Donald Trump walked back this announcement just a few weeks later, after the U.S and China agreed to roll back some of the tariffs and restrictions announced beforehand. In a Truth Social post, Trump said that the administration “will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities.”

Given Trump’s wavering on the issue, Cheng is still worried, and doesn’t know what to think about his future in this country.

“All these uncertainties are putting my mind in limbo. It means I am a little bit disoriented, or a little bit lost of where my next step is going to be,” he says.

When Cheng was applying to graduate programs in the states, he was already aware of the political tensions between the U.S. and China. It’s partially why he decided to study marine biology, which he thought would be perceived as a “peace and love” major.

“People might misunderstand my studies as some kind of threat to national security,” Cheng says. “I wanted to clarify myself that I study science because I want to do good for the entire humanity.”

For now, Cheng hopes to wrap up his doctorate degree by the end of this year without any hurdles

However, some Chinese international students have already encountered some obstacles due to Trump’s announcements.

An incoming PhD candidate at Caltech –– who asked not to be named out of fear of being politically targeted –– had to alter his travel plans this summer.

He had planned to visit his family in China, but after Trump’s announcement, he decided against it, thinking that he may be denied entry back into the U.S.

He recently received his bachelor’s degree, and is waiting on his student visa to renew. He’s expecting it to process without any issues, but he also understands the possibility of it being denied.

“There’s a non-negligible chance, apparently, that I wouldn’t get a visa,” he says. “In that case, I guess I would just have to find a new life for myself.”

With the precariousness lingering over many Chinese nationals, some students are reconsidering whether it’s worth it to remain in the states.

Lily Wang, a USC undergrad entering her senior year, originally planned to stay in the U.S. for graduate school. But now, she’s thinking about continuing her studies elsewhere.

“After hearing the Trump administration’s decisions, I started considering getting my master’s degree in some other countries like Canada or Hong Kong,” she says.

Chuankai Cheng hopes to stay in the U.S. to eventually work and continue his research. But with America’s continued hostility towards China, he’s expecting continued unpredictability.

“I wish that the government could read my loyalty, or my wish of doing good to society here,” Cheng says. “But on the other hand, I keep reminding myself that, legally speaking, I’m still an alien here.”