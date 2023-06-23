Summer in Southern California offers an array of sun-soaked activities, from beach days to Dodgers games. And for some film buffs, the season is nothing without a night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Los Angeles’ longest running outdoor film series Cinespia is back for a full season of classics, cult hits, and occasional clunkers under the stars at Hollywood Forever and across the city.

“We don’t get a lot of chances in Los Angeles to be together with strangers in real life. We’re isolated in our cars or homes. Just being with other people, blanket-to-blanket in a big crowd, enjoying these films — it’s an amazing experience,” says Cinespia founder John Wyatt.

Wyatt discusses some of the screenings in this year’s July lineup at Hollywood Forever.

“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” - July 1



“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” is a 1985 comedy about Paul Reubens’ character Pee-wee Herman that will be screened at Cinespia this July. Credit: YouTube.

This is one of the most crowd pleasing, fun, light, energetic movies ever made, in my opinion. This year we’re doing it with a special fireworks show in honor of Independence Day. I think it’s … going to be very thrilling to sit with Pee-wee, hang out with his world, and then see a great fireworks show.





“Fight Club” - July 8



Based off of Chuck Palahniuk’s cult novel of the same name, “Fight Club” is a 1999 dark psychological thriller about an office worker who starts a group to escape his humdrum life. Credit: YouTube.

I think Fight Club is very timely for this moment. … I don’t want to spoil it, but the themes in it are [about] doing things in a different way, and getting to that different way by collapsing the orders that we have now. I think it's appealing as a fantasy to a lot of people.

David Fincher is one of [Cinespia’s] favorite filmmakers hands-down, and we know he can really grab an audience and hold their attention. Such a great cast in the film, and a great twist.





“Valley Girl” - July 29



The 1983 hit comedy “Valley Girl” is about two young Angelenos from different backgrounds who fall in love. Credit: YouTube.

It’s one of my favorite films, and I’ve been waiting to show it for a long time. It’s the 40th anniversary of it, and you see glimpses of Hollywood, the Valley … and great 80s footage. It … truly is a romantic film and everything [Nicolas Cage’s] character does to win back his love is so genuine, sweet, and creative. It’s fun to watch this movie with an audience. The soundtrack is incredible. It’s really edgy, forward thinking, and it’s also a highly collectible piece of vinyl.



