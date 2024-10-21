Cirque du Soleil returns to its US home in Santa Monica

Hosted by
In 1987, Cirque du Soleil made its first U.S. debut in Santa Monica. The show returns to the city with Kooza at the Big Top through January.

In 1987, Cirque du Soleil made its first U.S. debut in Santa Monica. The show returns to the city with Kooza at the Big Top through January.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods